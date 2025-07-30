Commission moves forward after audit highlights gaps

Chair Tim Clark says the commission was formed without a clear onboarding process.

While the audit flagged significant organizational shortcomings, Clark views it as a turning point. He says the commission is now prioritizing transparency, accountability, and proactive leadership to better serve Black communities across Nebraska.

With Native Omaha Days underway, the commission is making a visible push to reconnect with the public.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs is still finding its footing, according to Chair Tim Clark — and a recent state audit is serving as a wake-up call, not a roadblock.

Created by the Legislature in 2020, the commission's mission is to promote legislation that benefits African Americans in Nebraska. That includes working with other agencies to support programs in welfare, education, housing, and employment.

But Clark says when the commission launched, members were given little guidance. There was no clear training on roles, responsibilities, or financial procedures — something he believes contributed to the operational issues flagged in the audit.

“We’re making sure we are a little more intentional about being more proactive and not reactive,” Clark said. “Because right now it’s been a lot of storming, a lot of disruptions and distractions, some true, most not.”

Despite the audit’s tough findings, Clark views it as a chance to grow stronger — and serve the community more effectively.

As Native Omaha Days continue, Clark says the commission is focused on being present, connecting with the public, and making sure African Americans across the state feel represented.

