Commissioners hold SOG grant until agencies discuss communication tactics

DCSO’s Special Operations Group (SOG) funding delayed until July 8, pending discussions between OPD Chief and DCSO Sheriff on communication and jurisdiction tactics.

This follows the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim in North Omaha by a deputy from the SOG unit.

Commissioner Chris Rodgers cited this communication as a major reason for delaying the funding vote, noting it has strained community trust and blurred jurisdictional lines. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tuesday marked the final opportunity for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to secure $130,000 in funding this fiscal year for its Special Operations Group (SOG) unit.

While the SOG unit has existed in some form for years, recent scrutiny has intensified following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim by a deputy in North Omaha this past May.

“Before SOG it was called VNOG, vice-narcotics, we changed the name, changed some of the mission— so it's been around forever,” said Captain Eric Sellers.

Despite being in place for the past two years under its current name, the unit now faces mounting questions from the public. Community member Kimberly Bethea expressed frustration, saying, “We're no longer going off what they say, we're going off what they're doing.”

Captain Sellers says the funding would have helped the unit work toward reducing gang activity and gun violence.

“We're trying to address how to reduce that— not to go and arrest everybody but how do we work with the community on reducing that, how do we work with the individuals in that area, and now we won't have that chance,” said Captain Sellers.

But Bethea and others who spoke at the meeting argue that investing more money into the unit isn’t the answer.

“We need police officers in our community that understand the need and the dynamics of the people that they are serving,” Bethea added.

One of the key reasons behind the funding delay stems from a recent letter Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer sent to Sheriff Aaron Hanson. In it, Schmaderer raised concerns over the SOG operating within Omaha without notifying OPD, writing in part:

“OPD is the primary law enforcement agency for the City of Omaha.”

Commissioner Chris Rodgers, who led the effort to delay the funding vote, echoed those concerns.

“It needs to be clear… to make sure everybody is one accord to make sure that we're not crossing over each other or duplicating things," said Commissioner Rodgers. "And I think it's fair that concerns OPD has expressed because it has put a strain on community relations."

Bethea believes repair is still possible—but the burden of action is on law enforcement.

“This can be repaired but they have to take the first step, we've been taking the steps already, we've been marching, we've had our fist in the air, we've been very vocal, we've been transparent— it's their turn,” said Bethea.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners plans to revisit the funding discussion on Tuesday, July 8. In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

