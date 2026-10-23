Community baby shower in North Omaha connects moms with support, resources and self-care this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. — Motherhood can be a beautiful journey, but it can also be filled with challenges. This weekend, a community baby shower is bringing mothers together to let them know they are not alone.

The event connects moms with community organizations and offers restorative self-care activities, educational resources, live music, refreshments and family-friendly activities.

For Delicia McGhee, a doula and mother just 10 months postpartum, this year's theme, "Our Tradition, Our Future," hits close to home.

"I want to make sure that my daughter knows that we need to cherish the midwives and the things that they did to continue bring healthy babies to Earthside, but also knowing that because of the, um, mortality weight with black women, that we have to be understanding of what's happening today," McGhee said.

McGhee says community was something she needed during her own postpartum journey. Now, she encourages others to support new moms in simple but meaningful ways.

"Sit with them, let them have a nap, whole baby, and let her whole baby, while you maybe wash dishes, or you clean up around the house for them, just be present with them and just hold the mom. We always want to hold the baby, but just hold the mom as well," McGhee said.

The community baby shower will take place Saturday, Oct. 24. From 12- 3 p.m at Great Events Center 7440 Crown Point Avenue.



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