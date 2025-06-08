Community Baby Shower offers support and resources for new and expecting parents

The event connects families to doulas, healthcare professionals, supplies, and expert guidance under one roof.

Designed for parents of all backgrounds and experience levels to share, learn, and grow together.

In just its second year, the baby shower drew nearly 100 attendees, proving the community’s need—and appreciation—for this support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Parenthood can feel overwhelming—especially when you’re unsure where to begin. But local organizations are stepping up to make that transition a little easier.

The Community Wellness Collaborative—a joint effort between Nebraska Medicine and UNMC—is helping new and expecting parents through a unique and meaningful event: a community baby shower.

Unlike traditional baby showers, this event focuses on connection and care. It’s designed to unite parents from all walks of life while offering the tools they need to thrive.

Organizers Shanda Ross and Lisa Butler say the goal is to make sure families feel seen, supported, and informed.

The event featured access to doulas, healthcare providers, baby essentials, and up-to-date parenting education.

“And just a wealth of knowledge and information that you need as a new parent—or even as an experienced parent,” Ross said. “Sometimes you just need to know: what’s new? What do I need to do for myself and my baby to make sure we’re healthy and have the best experience?”

Now in its second year, the Community Baby Shower welcomed nearly 100 attendees—showing just how powerful support and community can be.

