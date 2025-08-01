Community, culture, and connection: Native Omaha Days brings neighbors home

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every other year, 24th Street in North Omaha comes alive with energy, color, and connection—welcoming back people from across the country for Native Omaha Days, a beloved tradition that celebrates community, culture, and homecoming.

For folks like Dell Nared, the week is more than a celebration—it's a return to roots and relationships.

"Just seeing the community that comes out not only the vendors, but the fortitude that allows people to just embrace what they're doing in the space and naturally connect," said Nared.

Nared says he’s especially excited for the parade—one of the most anticipated parts of the week.

“I used to go to the Omaha Days parade when I was little with my family. We’d just sit down here, enjoy the time, experience everything—of course, you got candy as a kid—but now it’s more about experiencing it with your family and your culture.” said Nared.

The week-long event is more than nostalgia. It’s a chance to uplift the vibrant talent and history of North Omaha.

“North Omaha has a lot of vibrant talent, a lot of great entertainment—and we want to showcase that during this week,” said Kimberly Sherrod-Barnes, with the Native Omahans Club.

Each year, the Native Omaha Days parade honors a Grand Marshall and an Honorary Grand Marshall—individuals who’ve made a meaningful impact in the community.

This year, the honor goes to 105-year-old Ruth Patrick Thomas—a lifelong civil rights and education advocate, born in Lincoln but committed to Omaha for more than 75 years.

“She’s a rock star,” said Judith Alexander.

Her daughter, Alexander, reflected on the moment with pride and gratitude.

“We realize how blessed we are to still have her and for the Omaha community to recognize her accomplishments— that everything was not in vain," said Alexander. "We’re very proud—and very thankful to the community," said Alexander.

As Native Omaha Days winds down, there's still time to join the celebration. Event information and schedules can be found at here.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

