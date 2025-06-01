Community demands justice and body cam footage after deputy fatally shoots 19-Year-old Janidi Ibrahim

Protesters, including family and local officials, continue to call for full release of body cam footage after Janidi Ibrahim was shot by a Douglas County deputy.

Sheriff Aaron Hanson says the footage will not be released publicly yet but will be shown to a select group of family members.

The family attorney is pushing for a special prosecutor and says releasing only a still image undermines transparency.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Calls for transparency grew louder Saturday as family members, community advocates, local officials, and neighbors gathered outside the Douglas County courthouse, demanding answers in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim. The teen was killed by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy on May 22.

Ibrahim’s sister-in-law spoke emotionally about the young man’s recent graduation, recalling how she once believed the police were there to protect her family.

That belief, she said, was shattered by his death.

“He stood in front of the police officer’s car,” said Makay Weliyo. “That was supposed to be protection for him but a few days later, that protection took his life.”

The family’s attorney, Tim Ashford, also addressed the crowd, criticizing the sheriff’s office for releasing only a single photograph from the incident so far.

“You want a fair investigation?” he asked. “Then why release just one photo?”

Ashford argued that withholding the full video shapes the public narrative and undermines trust. He is calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to oversee the case.

Following the protest, Sheriff Aaron Hanson confirmed that the full body camera video will not be released to the public right away. However, he said that a small, select group of Ibrahim’s family members will be allowed to view it soon.

“Still images will never tell the entire story,” Hanson said. “And body camera video in and of itself doesn’t either. But we are working on a way for the family to see it.”

Hanson noted that the initial report on the shooting is nearly complete and will soon be submitted to County Attorney Don Kleine, followed by a review from a Grand Jury.

While Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol have assisted with the investigation, Hanson emphasized that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is leading the case internally.