Community questions police force after man found unresponsive in custody

Neighbors reported at least five unmarked vehicles and several officers responding to a single arrest, prompting concerns of over-policing in the neighborhood.

Police Chief Schmaderer stated that while officers took Henry to the ground, the footage did not show them piling onto his back — a key concern raised by advocates.

The autopsy confirmed Henry died of a heart attack.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A routine police stop on 34th and Paxton turned fatal after Edward Henry was taken into custody and later found unresponsive in jail.

Edward Henry was arrested Tuesday on charges including burglary, obstruction, and driving with a suspended license. Multiple officers arrived at the scene, drawing concern from neighbors who witnessed the arrest.

Mark Patrick, who lives across the street, recorded the incident.

"Five undercover cars, you had two sergeants, all these other officers and a guy standing there with his dog, all in this neighborhood— for three people," said Patrick.

By the next morning, Henry was found unresponsive in his jail cell. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. A city autopsy determined the cause of death to be a heart attack.

Community members are raising concerns about the level of force used during the arrest.

“People are getting tired of this, people are older,” said Patrick.

Reverend Portia Cavitt is calling for accountability.

“Police officers, we have to stop," said Reverend Cavitt. "It does not take seven officers to take down one person that is not violently attacking you."

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says this was a felony stop and that the number of officers on scene aligned with department policy. He also said body cam footage showed officers taking Henry to the ground but not piling on top of him. Schmaderer emphasized his commitment to transparency and maintaining trust with the community.

