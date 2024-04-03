COURT ON CAMPUS: The Nebraska Supreme Court holds oral arguments at Roncalli Catholic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Roncalli High School, AP Government students got to listen in to oral arguements on a real case heard by real supreme court justices.



The Supreme Court Outreach Program travels to both Nebraska law schools and three high schools each year to increase civics education.

Students appreciated the experience: "It was a good experience. It was new and a good way to get some exposure in the legal system of the government."

Video shows the auditorium turned courtroom for the day, while lawyers presented arguments on their case.

An auditorium transformed into a courtroom for the day. At Roncalli Catholic High School the Nebraska Supreme Court is holding court with students participating and engaging in the process.

Starting with court rules and expectations the Nebraska Supreme Court High School Outreach Program began.

And this year — it takes place at Roncalli Catholic High.

Several AP government students like Rhionna Matthews listened in on a real case heard by supreme court justices.

"I was very like almost taken back as like the way that they present themselves and the ability to like go up and prove your point and then be rebutted and then prove your point again and be rebutted," said Matthews.

And the cases presented are real, which Roncalli alumni and former state senator, Steve Lathrop, helped introduce.

"You're going to hear from two good lawyers, they each get 10 minutes. But before they got here today, they tried a case in the county court," said Lathrop.

It's not the courtroom Chief Justice Mike Heavican sees every day, but it is something he enjoys - bringing the court to campus.

"As much as possible the citizens of Nebraska should see what the courts do so this is a, kind of a unique opportunity for us to reach young people in particular," said the Chief Justice.

And it's something students appreciate.

"It was a good experience. It was new and a good way to get some exposure in the legal system of the government," said Connor Thomassen, an AP government student.

For students interested in going into the field of law, the Chief Justice had some advice: "It is important that they work hard here in high school, do the very best job you can and always be careful not to become a lawbreaker yourself."