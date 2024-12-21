Crash in North Omaha sends multiple people to hospital

Watch Now
Jacque Casey, the owner of a daycare in Florence, has complained about excessive speeding in this area for years. Today, a car crashed into the playground, narrowly missing the infant room.
I'm Melissa Wright at 30th and Tucker where just behind me a car went airborne and crashed into the side of this daycare.

For months businesses in this area have complained about the speed of drivers going down this street. Here in the video you can see the black car and this white truck collide before the black car loses control and jumps the curb a flies through the wooden fence and inside to daycare playground.

“The infant room, the speed she was going when she came through that gate, had out children been out it would’ve been so unimaginably horrible,” said Jacque Casey.

Jacque Casey, the owner or the daycare tells me this is the reason she wants to see more safety precautions in this area.

