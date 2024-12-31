Crash on 30th street leaves business owner figuring out safety solutions for her daycare

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This shocking video from a crash on 30th street in north Omaha. This car flying into the outdoor play area at the Crayon Castle Daycare. Thankfully no kids were hurt but people in the car were. The speeding in this area is a concern we've been following the issue for years. Our north Omaha reporter, Melissa Wright is following up with the owner of the daycare and what she plans to do now.

It's the Friday before Christmas just before closing time the Crayon Castle. A crash at 30th and Tucker sends this car careening into the play area.

JK Medina had just picked up his daughter and was buckling her into her car seat, when he heard the boom.

"It's extremely scary, just the thought of it is one of the scariest things I've had to think about, you know, what could potentially could've been," said Medina.

This video shared by daycare owner Jacque Casey, shows two cars driving on 30th before the white truck bumps into the black Sedan, forcing the sedan to lose control and land into the daycare playground.

"It's not if, it was when this washing to happen. it was just bound to happen," said Casey.

This is exactly what Casey told me she feared was going to happen, when I interviewed her a few weeks ago about neighborhood speeders.

"It could've been beyond tragic, to have to call these parents and say you know, we have 18 dead kids on the playground," said Casey.

Casey says for years she has reached out to city officials asking for help to slow traffic.

When I asked what could be done, I was told that because 30th street is technically a state high way, the city of Omaha has limited ways to change the traffic flow.

"We pay taxes, we are entitled to have safety measures out in this area as well as anybody else, any of these other districts," said Casey.

"Speeding is non stop here, I know other parents myself included… the intersection is very dangerous," said Medina. "Very, you got to be real careful exciting and even coming in."

According to police, the driver of the white truck fled the scene. As multiple passengers in the sedan had serious injuries. The day after Christmas, James Vanderheiden was booked in Douglas County for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Now the calls for change from this neighborhood are even louder. As they try to find a solution that can prevent something worse from happening in the future.

"Four way stop signs, any sort of traffic light to slow down the distance from block to block," said Medina.

"How remiss it would be of me to not do everything I possibly can," said Casey.

Casey tells me that neither driver had insurance. Leaving her to foot the bill for a new fence and additional safety measures like boulders on the inside of the fence.

In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.