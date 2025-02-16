Creighton students make getting tax returns easier for neighbors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Filing taxes can be daunting and expensive. Accounting students at Creighton are looking to make filing taxes a little easier for neighbors who make less than 70,000 a year. On Saturday, dozens of Creighton students helped neighbors prepare federal and state tax returns.

Dayna Rouse, a professor at Creighton says, this opportunity helps both students majoring in accounting and neighbors.

"We really pride ourselves on being able to take the stuff that our students are learning and being able to give that back to our community in a way that doesn't cost them anything," said Rouse.

If you weren't able to make out this time, there will be another opportunity, next Saturday, Feburuary 22, March 1, and April 5.

