Crisis support moves into the Florence Tower after fatal shooting

Charles Drew Health Center and the North Omaha Community Partnership are offering on-site therapy and crisis counseling to residents.

Omaha Housing Authority is working to ensure mental health support stays in place throughout the week.

Residents say the building has felt more chaotic in recent months—some unsure if services will be used, but hopeful for change. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following a fatal shooting at the building over the weekend, social workers and crisis counselors are now on-site to support residents. The Omaha Housing Authority (OHA) is partnering with local health organizations to provide immediate assistance to families affected by the tragedy.

Taurus Dismuke, a resident, shared that he first heard about the incident from friends—one of whom went live on social media during the shooting. Omaha police have since released surveillance images of the suspect, seen in the hallway carrying a firearm.

“It was worrying because I didn’t know what floor he was on at the time, one of my friends that lives on the sixth floor went live," said Dismuke.

Residents say they are traumatized—not just by what happened, but by what they saw and heard in the aftermath.

“Like I said, it has been getting worse over the last few months—since the beginning of the new year,” said Dismuke.

In response, community partners such as the Charles Drew Health Center and the North Omaha Community Partnership have stepped in. Crisis counselors, case managers, and licensed therapists are now inside the building to help residents process what they've experienced.

“I think as a community, let’s rally together, let’s make sure those residents get the help they need—not only today, but ongoing,” said Charles Drew CEO Kenny McMorris.

McMorris confirmed that licensed professionals are currently stationed at the tower and available to meet residents where they are—both emotionally and physically.

“We recognize that not everyone may be ready to seek services right away but when they are ready, we want to make sure we’re there," said McMorris.

While Dismuke sees the added support as a positive development, he’s unsure if all residents will make use of it.

“I think it will be useful, yes. But will they use it? Probably not, honestly,” said Dismuke.

Charles Drew and OHA say counselors and therapists will remain on-site throughout the week. For residents not yet ready to engage, services remain available directly through Charles Drew, including assistance with getting insured to access ongoing care. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

