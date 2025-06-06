DA rules use of force justified in Janidi Ibrahim shooting; case goes to grand jury

District Attorney rules deputy-involved shooting of Janidi Ibrahim justified; case moves to grand jury.

Ibrahim was a known gang member suspected of possessing a stolen gun and pointing it at officers.

Deputies were investigating illegal gun activity when the shooting occurred near 48th and Pratt.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright outside the Douglas County Justice Center, where District Attorney Don Kleine has ruled the use of force in a deputy-involved shooting justified and announced the case will now go before a grand jury.

To recap — on May 22nd, 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim was shot near 48th and Pratt by a sergeant with the Douglas County Special Operations Group. Investigators say the Special Operations Group was looking into illegal gun activity in the area and was already aware of Ibrahim before the shooting.

According to the police gang unit, Ibrahim was a known gang member and was in possession of a stolen gun — which they say he pointed at the sergeant. The sheriff’s office reports that a deputy initially drove past Ibrahim’s car and believed a flashlight was being pointed at him. He then circled back, identified himself, gave commands, and approached the vehicle.

