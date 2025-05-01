District 2 candidates set to speak with voters tonight ahead of General Election

Ben Gray and LaVonya Goodwin outline priorities including housing, safety, and economic growth

Community members say affordable housing and real economic development are top concerns

Candidates, along with mayoral candidates will appear at a public forum tonight at 6 p.m. a the Tiny House Bar on South 13th Street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in North Omaha — just 12 days to go until the general election.

Tonight at 6, the District 2 candidates will meet with neighbors to discuss top issues and share their plans if elected.

Ben Gray and LaVonya Goodwin are in the final stretch of the District 2 race. Over the past few months, neighbors told me what they want most: more housing and real economic growth.

LaVonya Goodwin, the founder of the North 24th Business Improvement District, is focused on family safety, neighborhood investment, and small business support.

"We know that Omaha a great place to live, but we also know that this district has some -- some perception and also some realities that need to be lifted up. Okay, we're talking walkability, we're talking about sidewalks, we're talking about basic safety and security," said Goodwin.

Ben Gray, who is running to reclaim his former seat after serving 12 years on the city council, is prioritizing economic development, access to grocery stores in north Omaha, and solutions to housing and homelessness.

"We have take care of the most vulnerable in our society if we're going to be a true society that moves forward and if we're going to move forward, we have to address those who are economically challenged and those were barely making rent and other things like that," said Gray.

Both District 2 candidates — along with mayoral candidates, current Mayor Jean Stothert and John Ewing Jr. — will speak tonight at the Tiny House Bar on South 13th Street, starting at 6 p.m.

In North Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

