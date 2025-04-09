Divided entities delay permanent solution to 30th street speeding

Speeding has been a long-standing issue in the Florence neighborhood, with residents and local business owners pushing for a permanent solution.

Despite temporary measures like speed limit signs, there is no agreement among NDOT, the city, and the planning department on the best way to address the problem.

Bob Culver and others continue to advocate for change, fearing that the traffic issues could hinder the area's growth and safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People in this neighborhood have been saying for years that speeding is out of control—and after a crash at the daycare behind me, more neighbors are speaking out. I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha, where the Omaha Police Department (OPD) is stepping in with a larger and more prominent sign, hoping to make it clearer for drivers that the speed limit is 30 mph. However, I've learned that these neighbors are no closer to a permanent solution.

Speeding has been a major concern for residents here. Temporary signs have been put up, but neighbors are calling for a permanent fix. Yet, NDOT, the city, and the planning department can't agree on the best course of action.

"Someone tells me it's a state problem, it's a city problem to me, all that tells me is that we're not on the map. We're not in their thinking," said Culver.

Bob Culver owns an art gallery and studio right here on 30th Street.

"I like to think of Florence as a business community and what the traffic does to inhibit our growth," said Culver.

Culver's customers, who visit his gallery, often struggle to cross the street safely to go for lunch.

"Because people are going 50 miles per hour, and there's no lights within three blocks to help them cross the street for lunch. That becomes a part of the problem for me as a retailer," said Culver.

After months of complaints, OPD put up this huge sign outside Crayon Crastle Daycare warning drivers if they’re speeding.

Some have suggested reducing lanes, but with so many entities involved, even seemingly simple ideas face obstacles.

I spoke with Mike Helgerson, the Executive Director of the Metro Area Planning Agency, to ask, 'is this the best it’s going to get for neighbors here?'

"It's complicated. The real challenge is, without a major infrastructure investment to move the truck traffic elsewhere or removing the highway designation and turning it into a city street at great expense to the city, there's really no path forward. We can't just wave our hands and solve the problem," said Helgerson.

For Culver, who's been in business here for five years, all he wants is to see Florence thrive.

"I really want to see us grow, and I don't want to see all of a sudden vacant buildings and all the issues that come with the inability to sustain any type of growth," said Helgerson.

The OPD sign will stay up for another week before they collect data. In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

