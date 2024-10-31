Dominique Morgan charged with grand larceny and falsifying 23 business records

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright on Dominique Morgan street named after an trans activist known for her work in Omaha. On Wednesday we learned Morgan is being charged for allegedly stealing $100,000 from a New York based organization.

Dominique Morgan made a name for herself in Omaha after being released from prison. Morgan began her executive director position at Black and Pink in 2018 dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ people who've been incarcerated. In 2021, she told us in an interview.

"If we worked just as hard to pull people in as worked to push people away sometimes, we would really get the change we want to see."Said Morgan.

In 2022, she moved to New York for an Executive Director position at the Okra Project, according to her LinkedIn. That's the organization she's accused of taking almost $100,000 from.

The group's initial mission providing resources to the Black trans community, Morgan went further. Raising money she said would go to bail out indigent people from jail. Okra's board asked for receipts, the district attorney says Morgan handed over some from Fulton County, Georgia and Douglas County, Nebraska. Investigators say "no such persons were arrested" at that time.

Prosecutors say, Morgan used $99,000, she'd transferred into her personal account in 2022. For a California closet renovation, car payments, shopping and other expenses, including meals.

Morgan is now charged with grand larceny and falsifying 23 business records. If convicted, she could be back in prison for up to 15 years. I did reach out to Morgan for comment. She told me, to talk to her attorney. I am still waiting to hear back from him.