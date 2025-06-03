Douglas County Commissioners delay grant for DCSO's Special Operations Group

The $130,000 grant for the Special Operations Group was delayed after a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

The SWAT-trained group(SOG) includes three shifts, with the overnight team focused on reducing property and violent crime.

Some residents plan to attend next week’s budget meeting to push for cutting all funding to the unit. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



On Tuesday, commissioners hit pause on a $130,000 grant that was set to support the Special Operations Group at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

I'm told the decision comes in the wake of a recent deputy-involved shooting. After hearing community concerns, commissioners say they want more clarity on the sheriff’s gang unit.

On May 22nd, 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim was shot near 48th and Pratt. He later died at the hospital. The deputy involved was part of the Douglas County Sheriff's Special Operations Group — a SWAT-trained unit.

"The goal is to have one cohesive group that do multiple things if they need to— as opposed to multiple separate groups that maybe don't work together as well,” said Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

On Tuesday, commissioners were set to approve a $130,000 grant to expand the unit — but some neighbors weighed in.

"Me as a concerned citizen in North Omaha, I just don't think we need two squads doing the same thing… the Douglas County squad is not on calls, so they create their own investigations and situations — and we've seen what that has done already,” said Sherman Wells, a concerned neighbor.

Ultimately, commissioners decided to delay the grant vote until June 24.

"It raises awareness of the unit a little bit more so and desire for more information in regards to the activities of the unit,” said Roger Garcia, the Chair of the Board of Commissioners.

The Special Operations Group is made up of three teams: dayside, evening, and overnight. The overnight team — the newest — was created to reduce property and violent crimes.

Sheriff Hanson says they’ve seen drops in car thefts, burglaries, and theft from cars within unincorporated Douglas County.

"What happened recently with the in-custody death situation is very sad, it's very tragic but it does not and should not paint the overall effort into that one incident," said Hanson.

Others in the community say their concerns go beyond one incident.

"We have not gotten used to them being in the city... most North Omaha people just don't want to see double policing... we are already over-policed in our opinion,” said Wells.

The sheriff’s full budget is up for review at next week’s meeting. I’m told some community members plan to show up — pushing to cut all funding for the Special Operations Group.

In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

