Easter Art Show at the Mormon Trail Center returns

Video shows artwork at the Easter Art Show in Florence.

60 artists from Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota showcase Easter-themed artwork. The exhibit includes pieces from artists of all ages, including children as young as 4.

The show will be open daily from April 4th to 25th, 12 P.M. to 5 P.M., with early viewings available by appointment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Easter Art Show at the Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters will soon return.

Today, artists dropped off their work at the Mormon Trail Center in preparation for the opening of the art show this Friday.

The show will feature 60 artists from across Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota, all showcasing their interpretations of Easter. The exhibit includes pieces created by artists of all ages, with children as young as four-years-old contributing.

"One thing that all religions have in common is faith in something, so finding shared faith is something we can unite on. The special thing about the Easter Art Show is that we can come together and see we have much more in common than what divides us," said Emily McQueen.

The Easter Art Show will be open to the public beginning April 4th and running through April 25th, every day from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Visitors can also schedule a time to view the gallery before 12 P.M. by visiting theEaster Art Show website.

