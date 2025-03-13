Eight out of nine candidates attended the District 2 City Council debate; one familiar face was absent

Video shows District 2 City Council debate and north Omaha neighborhood.

The debate focused on key topics like housing, economic development, public safety, youth engagement, education, climate initiatives, and community involvement.

Candidates presented their strategies for addressing housing in north Omaha, covering issues such as rent control, housing vouchers, and the need for better public housing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where there are nine candidates running for the District 2 City Council seat. I'm speaking with neighbors about why they decided to come out to this debate tonight and what issues they hope their next city council member will address.

Tonight's debate allowed all nine candidates to address neighbors. The current District 2 City Councilmember Juanita Johnson was not present at the debate.

The debate touched on key topics including housing, economic development, public safety, youth engagement, education, DEI, climate initiatives, and community engagement.

Natalie Abel has lived in north Omaha all her life. She says she wants to see better housing and more community engagement from the next District 2 city councilmember.

"Housing for sure and development in the parts of town we live as well as just being more invested in our community and more seen, said Abel.

Housing was a top issue for most residents. candidates were given the opportunity to share how they would address the housing issues in north Omaha. Many of the candidates sharing how they would take on rent control, housing vouchers, and the need for better public housing.

Jessica Powell came out to the debate tonight to hear from each candidate. Hoping they address the challenges of maintaining a home. Home-ownership is hard to obtain whether your enlisted for Section 8 that is also hard to obtain, depending on the hoops you have to go through and just affordable housing period is hard to obtain.

Powell says economic development and job opportunities are both high on her list as well.

"We need more Walmart, not just more Walmarts, more businesses, grocery stores more jobs equals more economic growth," said Powell.

While housing was the main concern for neighbors I spoke to they also say they hope their next candidate is more transparent.

"I think it's important to keep open communication between the constituents and the city council member.

The last day to register to vote is this Friday and the first day for early voting is March 17. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.