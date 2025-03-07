Empowerment Network gears up for third Transformation 2030 Summit

Video shows the empowerment network 2030 Transformation Summit.

The Empowerment Network will begin applying community feedback to their most important issues and concerns, they would like to be addressed.

Top concerns for neighbors are employment, gun violence, housing and graduation rates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This weekend the empowerment network…. Will host its third transformation 2030 Summit. This time they will be using community feedback to figure out how to best address the goals and improvements ahead of 2030.

Over the last few months neighbors, local organizations and officials have come together to discuss the changes they want to see in their neighborhood.

The main focuses— housing, employment, improving graduation rates and violence prevention, which has decreased over the last decade despite the spike in 2020.

"We have seen corresponding decrease gun violence and other young adults have positive activities have unemployment they have income,” said Willie Barney, the Founder of the Empowerment Network. “We've seen an eight as much as an 80% reduction during the summer months and a 70% reduction overall and gun violence when we know that there are positive.”

The decrease in gun violence is part of neighbors pushing for higher wage jobs and more job opportunities in north Omaha.

I’m told by the Empowerment Network, addressing man of the issues takes collaboration, which was also discussed this weekend and hopefully applied in May.

