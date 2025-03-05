Eppley Airfield is maintaining its regular winter weather protocol as flights continue to arrive and depart

Video shows Eppley Airfield, passengers and flight times.

Despite the snowy winter storm, Eppley Airfield is maintaining its regular winter weather protocol, which includes clearing the runways.

Eppley Airfield encourages all passengers to check in with their airline before heading to the airport.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at Eppley Airfield things are looking good. If you take a look behind me you can see most flights are on time. There are few delayed and a couple that’ve been canceled.

I’m told that Eppley Airfield officials that all flight delays and cancellations are decided by individual airlines. They encourage anyone traveling tonight and early morning to check in with their flight to make sure it is still leaving on time.

I’m also told by Eppley Airfield officials they’ve been preparing for this winter storm for the past few days. They say they will begin clearing runways as snow begins to fall. At Eppley Airfield, I’m Melissa Wright.

