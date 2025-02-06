'Every little thing helps': neighbors begin rebuilding life after losing everything in Highpoint fire

Video shows firefighters battling a fire at the Highpoint apartment complex on Monday.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross provided resources to those affected by the recent apartment fire that displaced 60 residents.

One neighbor, new to Omaha, expressed that she is left to start over with nothing except the clothes on her back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at the Highpoint apartments, where the American Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping residents navigate whats next after an apartment fire on Monday, forced dozens of neighbors to leave in a hurry.

Kalela Rayford, moved to Omaha seven months ago for a new job. Now her new home is gone.

"I can't even think right now…I literally cannot even get my thoughts together to even know which way to go," said Rayford.

When she learned her home was burning, she raced to get there to save what she could.

"We have nothing.. Everything is gone. I have nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing but the clothes on my back and my car, that's all I have," said Rayford. "If it wasn't for red cross and some of these other places… we would be stuck."

Now groups like the Red Cross And the Salvation Army are stepping in.

Offering hygiene kits, water, snacks, household items and vouchers for their salvation army thrift store.

"We've seen a lot of concern with the people we're trying to help today and we're doing out best… to walk along side of them," said Todd Andrews, with the Salvation Army.

The Red Cross is also offering more long term assistance like helping find new homes, getting new prescriptions and recovering documents required for insurance paperwork.

Rayford says, she's pretty much starting over again in Omaha.

"Everything little thing helps. I can't be ungrateful for nothing, everything little thing helps… everything helps. So with that being said, I'm grateful," said Rayford.

The Salvation Army encourages all people affected by the recent fires, who need additional help to contact its hotline at (402-898-7700). In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.