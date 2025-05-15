Families and friends honor three girls who drowned in Missouri River at funeral service

Funeral services were held at Salem Baptist Church for the three girls who went missing in April near the Missouri River.

Attendees were asked to wear specific colors in honor of the girls' memory.

Community-led fundraising efforts helped cover funeral costs, and donations are still being accepted for family support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the three young girls during an emotional service on Thursday.

In a show of unity and remembrance, the families asked attendees to wear pink, yellow, brown, black, or white—colors that held meaning for the girls and their loved ones.

In the weeks since the tragedy, the community has come together in powerful ways, holding fish fries and organizing GoFundMe campaigns to help cover funeral expenses.

Both families are still accepting donations. Moving forward, the funds will be used to provide personal support and healing resources as they continue to grieve.

