Family of Janidi Ibrahim views body cam footage a month after fatal deputy shooting

The family of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim reviewed the body cam video for the first time, weeks after his fatal shooting by a Douglas County deputy.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine previously ruled the deputy’s use of force was justified, prompting community concern.

While the family hasn’t commented publicly, they are reviewing the footage and may speak out as they consider what comes next.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha, where the family of 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim has now viewed the body camera footage from the night he was fatally shot by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy.

The video was shown to them on Friday—just over a month after the incident.

This comes after Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine ruled the deputy’s use of force was justified. That ruling has drawn scrutiny from community members and advocates who continue to demand transparency.

I reached out to both the Ibrahim family and the county attorney for comment. While neither has spoken publicly yet, representatives say the family is taking time to review the footage and will provide updates as they decide how to move forward.