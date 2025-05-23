Family seeks answers after teen is fatally shot by Douglas County Deputy while sitting in his car

19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim was fatally shot by a Douglas County deputy early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car.

His family says they’ve received no communication from officials since being notified of his death.

Community leaders and loved ones are calling for transparency and accountability as the investigation unfolds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A family is mourning and demanding answers after 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 48th and Pratt. Deputies say Ibrahim was in a parked car when a deputy, working a firearms investigation, approached the vehicle. Others reportedly fled the scene, and shortly after, the deputy opened fire, fatally wounding Ibrahim. He later died at the hospital.

Broken glass and a damaged car door now mark the scene — visible reminders of a life lost and a family left searching for clarity.

“I’m just used to my brother being here,” said Ibrahim’s 13-year-old sister Zahara Mohamed. “For me to know that he is dead now, it doesn’t feel real, it just feels so fake.”

His cousin, Anissa Aden, echoed that disbelief. “You read it in the news and it’s like, ‘wow, this is really happening.’ Then it happens in your town, then in your home — and suddenly it’s your reality.”

Following the shooting, deputies obtained a search warrant and raided the family’s home in an effort to locate the individuals who had fled the car. Despite this action, Ibrahim’s family says they’ve yet to receive any formal update from officials about what led to the fatal shooting.

Mayor-elect John Ewing addressed the community's growing concern over law enforcement’s use of force, stating: “Transparency with the public is paramount, and we must ensure accountability at every level.” He added that he is troubled by the rise in officer-involved shootings in Omaha.

“We just want justice to be served,” said Anissa. “Just another Black, unarmed kid killed — brutally.”

The sheriff told reporters that the deputy involved is expected to be interviewed this weekend. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear whether the deputy felt threatened before opening fire. As North Omaha waits for answers, one family continues to grieve and to hope that accountability will follow.

