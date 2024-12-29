Fans in Nebraska celebrate the Huskers bowl game win

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Aksarben where fans huddled for the first bowl game since 2016! Fans tell me with Nebraska football winning, they are considering this a late Christmas present.

Fans did not let not being able to go to the game in New York stop them celebrating here Nebraska.

"I''m old so its a little hard to want to see out in the cold when we can sit here in the nice arm environment but yeah, my heart will be out there with the boys," said Kocourek.

John Kocourek is an alumni. He watches Husker gaemes with his wife of 52 years and son every Saturday.

“We've always followed the Huskers, we've always loved the huskers," said Kocourek.

Throughout the game fans rooted for Nebraska. Hoping to relive the memories of the team going to the Bowl game.

“Since we've been on such a dry spout it just kinda felt like… it just makes this one even more special," said Melgoza

Jaden Melgoza says he hopes to see this more consistently.

“I just remember growing up as a little kid, we would always be in bowl games. So yeah it was just kind of a thing, where we grow like come December we're going get the family together, we're going to watch football in December — Husker football,' said Melgoza.

In Nebraska fans are proud of the win but Ben(SON) and Brian Nodes say they did have some doubt.

"Knowing what I know about Nebraska football, I thought we were going to lose there for a second but it was good to see a win," said Ben Nodes. "Happy for the team, happy for the state, happy for all the fans, Go big Red!" said Brian Nodes.

Fans tell me, now that the Huskers have won the Bowl game the celebration begins now. In Aksarben, I'm Melissa Wright.

