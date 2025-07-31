Final move-out at City View: nonprofits step up as deadline hits

Nonprofits, including the North Omaha Community Partnership, are helping the last ten residents move out—months after the building went into receivership.

Displaced residents are being temporarily housed in motels or transitional facilities. Beyond that, nonprofits are helping them rebuild—securing furniture, food, and clothing.

Social worker described apartments with broken plumbing, bug infestations, and unsafe environments. The North Omaha Community Partnership says the urgency to get people out wasn’t just about the deadline—but about protecting them from unlivable conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

July 31 marks the official deadline for residents to vacate City View Apartments in downtown Omaha. After months of legal action and community coordination, the last ten tenants are being helped out of the building with the support of local nonprofits.

Social workers and nonprofit groups have been working around the clock to ensure that no one is left behind.

“It’s been a journey, it’s been a journey,” said Daquisha Brown with the North Omaha Community Partnership, one of the organizations leading the charge.

Brown says the focus has been on preventing formal evictions—and so far, they’ve succeeded.

“We’re dealing with some mental health issues— that are kind of not dealing with the fact that they have to leave their home..so that’s been the biggest problem,” said Brown.

Many of the final residents still don’t have permanent housing. For now, they’re being placed in motels or transitional housing.

Conditions inside the building have rapidly declined, adding urgency to the move-out process.

“Being in there is bad, the homes are tore up, they are terrible, there’s bugs, there’s everything you can think of—the plumbing is bad, it’s just not good living conditions for them,” said Brown.

Nonprofits aren’t just getting people out—they’re helping them rebuild.

“Moved them so we have their addresses, we want to get back in touch with them, make sure that they have food, they have clothing," said Brown. "We have worked with the furniture project. They're sending over brand new or barely used furniture for them—just so that they can get back into the groove of their new life.”

The property was placed into receivership in April due to ongoing code violations, safety hazards, and financial instability. At this time, there’s still no clear plan for the building’s future.

