First time voter hits the road after getting rights restored and educated on candidates

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Door to door to get neighbors to polls. I’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha where one woman is on a mission to get people to vote, after having her voting rights restored.

Lately, Angela Pluta spends her days canvasing.

“I was wondering if I could please leave these in your establishment?’ Alright, thank you so much." Said Pluta.

She’s going to beauty shops, grocery stores and laundromats along 30th street. These flyers have information about issues and how to get to the polls.

“I know the word is going to get out to a lot of different people. It gives me more motivation and I feel accomplished you know." Said Pluta.

Putting this much effort into the election. You may think Pluta is a life-long voter, but you'd be wrong.

This is her first time voting. She just had her voting rights restored after serving time for a felony conviction in 2019.

“You know when it was taken away. It's just, you just kinda give up on it.” Said Pluta.

She wasn't thinking about voting when she walked into the Malcom X Memorial Foundation to ask about job opportunities. A worker asked about her voter status and helped her register.

“This year was the first time I ever voted in my life, and I'm 49 years-old. So, it was a really really cool experience." Said Pluta.

She’s grateful for the change in the law that allows her voice to count and is now passionate about making more voices heard.

“Like I don't know if you've ever gotten a sticker, you know but I walked out of there and I was like a little 5 year-old kid. I took the sticker off and made sure it was on my shirt so everyone could see it. Like I did a good job at school or something, that was really fun." Said Pluta.

Voter education and rides to voting polls in Douglas County will continue Friday and Saturday from the Malcom X Memorial Foundation.