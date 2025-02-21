Five proposed bills could enhance tenants' rights if passed

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For months we've reported on tenant-landlord issues. I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha, back in December, I told you about one Omaha Housing Authority tenant, that was seeking an injunction against OHA due the conditions inside her apartment. Now, if a new bill is passed, residents like her could get compensation and landlords could be held more accountable.

On wednesday, I told you about LB 17. A bill that would crackdown on fees and landlord transparency. I spoke with Haji Salad about his biggest problems when it comes to renting.

“I want know what exactly I'm paying for, you know when you get a contact that your signing.. a lot of is just like let me sign it because i want to move in here," said Salad.

On Thursday, five bills were heard around landlord and tenants. A bill like LB 587 would help tenants, like Latonia Freeman, who told me, he has experienced mold like this in her apartment.

“It’s just not making no sense… I’m over it, my health is more important and i have lost everything behind OHA,” said Freeman. Freeman also says, over the last two years, she's had to get rid of several pieces of furniture. The bill proposed, would give landlords a seven day limit, on responding to request dealing with issues inside apartments.

Scott Mertz, with the Legal Aid of Nebraska says, this bill could be useful for tenants if passed.

“There a targetable benefit where tenants can likely get their complaints resolved sooner…rather than waiting around around to figure out I they are going to have to find new housing or if their going to have their grievances answered,” said Mertz.

The bill would also give landlord fourteen days to make the necessary changes. It would also required landlords to refund pre-paid rent and security deposits and force landlords to compensate for any damaged property of the tenant affected.

LB 17 and LB 587 are two of five bills that were heard today relating to tenant rights. In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

