From parades to performances: Omahans celebrate community spirit

Families celebrated the final day of Native Omaha Days with an annual parade on 24th Street.

Larry W. Bradley returned to North Omaha, noting encouraging signs of progress and development.

Downtown, first-time Maha Fest attendees enjoyed the vibrant local music scene and sense of community. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After enduring a stretch of scorching temperatures, Omaha residents embraced Saturday's cooler weather, taking to the streets to enjoy festivities across the city.

In North Omaha, the final day of Native Omaha Days saw families lining 24th Street for the much-loved annual parade. Larry W. Bradley, who now resides in Arizona but grew up in North Omaha, returned this weekend. He reflected on the visible progress and ongoing growth in his childhood community.

"It's good to be at home," Bradley said. "Seeing a lot of family and a lot of people." He noted that while change has been gradual, recent developments are inspiring.

"Some things just take time, and North Omaha—for whatever reason—has always been slow to develop. But it's good to finally see the development coming."

For Bradley, the spirit of North Omaha transcends geography. "It's always about community," he added. "I don't care where you're at—North Omaha will always be North Omaha."

Meanwhile, downtown Omaha resonated with a different vibe at Maha Fest, a popular indie rock festival. First-time attendees Lily Italia and Delaney Shea quickly discovered the festival offered more than just music.

"There's so much to the music scene in Omaha," said Shea.

"Experiencing music—or live music—for the first time in itself... it's just such a cool experience to be sharing with another person."

Two distinct events, in different corners of the city, both highlighted a unifying theme—Omahans coming together to celebrate community, connections, and a perfect day to be outdoors.