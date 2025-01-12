Getting around on public transportation is getting easier: Omaha Metro introduces Microtransit

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Getting to your final destination on public transportation in Omaha is getting easier! I'm Melissa Wright in South Omaha and where the Omaha Metro is launching a new program that could make getting to your location faster!

"I would be dropped off at a bus stop and immediately you'd be plunged into two feet of snow," said Rima.

Gab Rima, born and raised in Omaha has taken public transportation since she was high school.

"You know we don't have the best access bus lines around town… um but sometimes it can be hard to get from place to place especially if your traveling north south," said Rima.

Rima says running and errands and getting to doctors appointments can be a challenge in this city.

"Omaha is not the most walkable city. so once you get to your bus stop it can be hard to get to your final destination because of a lack of accessible sidewalks… busy streets with no cross walks, things like that,"said Rima.

Omaha Metro plans to launch a new program the Microtransit.It's something like a bus and rideshare. Neighbors would call or use an app to request a ride. The Microtransit service would pick you up near your current location and drop you off closer to where you are traveling to.

"When you get to you destination like I said, its that last little bit of walking that can make the trip really difficult," said Rima.

Rima says while following bus routes in Omaha is an easy task because of the app she is excited about the new program.

"I am really looking froward to seeing the city move in a direction that allows for as many modes of transit as people want to take," said Rima.

Omaha Metro is looking for neighbors input and there will be several opportunities, including online.

The first meeting is on Monday at the Charles B. Washington Branch Library on Ames at 5p.m. for more information you can visit this story on our website. In south Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

