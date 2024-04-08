Girls Ref the World: Epic for Girls organization gets recognition from the Aspen Institute

Video shows North Omaha, UNO, and Girls Ref the World training.

Promise Llyod, an intern with Girls Talk, Kimberly Thomas the executive director of Epic for Girls, and the Jeffery Williams, the founder of J's Braintrust discuss the impacts of girls of color being involved in sports and the life lessons they learn.

Epic for Girls, a non-profit since 2020, funds 25 programs, primarily in North and South Omaha to help young women of color gain exposure, internships, and scholarships.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright… your North Omaha neighborhood reporter....where the non- profit helps girl specifically North and South Omaha to get involved in sports and access internships and scholarships.

Promise Lloyd grew up playing a lot of sports but now she’s into helping other young women achieve their sports dreams.

"Not only just getting them more out there but helping them with their confidence, motivation to do sports and just overall great women, said Lloyd.

Lloyd is a junior at UNO. She’s interning for Girl Talk. Girl Talk is one of the recipients of Epic for Girls.

“Our goal is to really level that playing field and ensure that girls of color are able to access the same benefits and be represented in sports and sports administration,” said Kimberly Thomas.

Kimberly Thomas the executive director of Epic for Girls says.

"We partner with other non-profits in the community, to ensure they are able to continue the work that they are doing,” said Kimberly Thomas.

Girls Ref the World…a program apart of epic is being recognized by the Aspen Institute as Project Play Champion.

“Project Play it's an opportunity for organization and individuals..who are doing those types of things in their own community too be recognized on a national level,” said Thomas.

Jeffrey Willams, the founder J’s Brainstrust which trains participants Girls Ref the world Sports officiating Academy says.

"They can turn these skills into earning income…to taking care of life situations..to be seen by the piers as leaders,”

Epic for Girls has been around since 2020 and hope to continue working with the community to teach young women of color in sports life lesson.