Google Calendar removes Black History Month along with public holidays

Video shows Google Calendar, MLK Jr. parade, LGBTQ+ flag, Element Learning Center in north Omaha.

Google Calendar changed its setup to allow users to choose which holidays they want to see on their calendar. This change occurred in 2024.

Recently, people have noticed this switch following President Trump's executive orders regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since being re-elected President Donald Trump has been on a mission to terminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices, positions and programs in the federal government.

Recently, more people have noticed that Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and other public holidays like Juneteenth or Holocaust Remembrance Day are missing from Google calendar.

“It is still ultimately our responsibility to continue to pass on our legacy, pass on our history… the accurate message of our history,”said Sims.

Thelma Sims, operates Element Learning, a daycare on Florence Boulevard, just last year we talked about Juneteenth and how she teaches her students about Black History.

Now, she tells me, getting rid of the permanent recognition of these holiday, feels like going back in time.

“Fight in a way that we've never had to fight before, so that we don't raise these children with a hole in their soul but give them a meaning and purpose and proud to be who they are no matter what the color of their skin is..no matter," said Sims.

The holidays are still on Google Calendar but they don't automatically show up. However, with a click of a button, users can choose to show display them.

This feature rolled out in 2024. But with the recent DEI executive orders, people have become more observant of inclusivity.

Preston Love is a longtime north Omaha advocate.

“It’s really an assault on history number one its an assault on cultures from the highest level in our country… what a giant step backwards," said Love.

Since the start of February, Trump's executive orders aimed towards limiting DEI program has forced federal agencies to ban celebrations like MLK Day Jr., Pride Month and Black History Month.

“The country benefits from understanding the culture that this country is made up of, this country is a melting pot," said Love.

For neighbors here, they believe limiting the acknowledgment of holidays will only bring more to the attention of them. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

