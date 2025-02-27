Growing measles cases across the country raises alarms

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over the last week, we've seen measles cases pop up across the country. I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha, speaking with a doctor about the symptoms and how parents can keep their children safe. The majority of the more than 100 cases of measles in Texas involve children.

That’s why Char'donnai Holts is happy she made sure her four-year old son was vaccinated.

“I vaccinated my oldest daughter she was fine, we're vaccinated...we're fine, so you know that was you know a chance I was willing to take.. and so far so good," said Holts.

I spoke with Dr. Gwennn Skar, a professor at UNMC. She says the two-step vaccination process saves lives and prevents the spread of the virus.

“The best thing that any parent could do for their child is to make sure they are up to date on their routine immunizations including that measles vaccine at the 12-15 month visit and 4-6 year visit" said Dr. Skar.

Health Secretary, RFK Junior says so far this year there have been four outbreaks compared to the 16 last year.

“It’s not unusual; we have measles outbreaks every year," said Kennedy.

According to the CDC, the measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. However, globally in 2023 measles cases increased by 20% compared to 2022.

“The most important piece of this is how effective vaccinations, is” said Skar. “It was just..you better safe than sorry,” said Holts.

I’m told by the Douglas County Health Department as of Wednesday there are zero reported cases of measles in Douglas County. In Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

