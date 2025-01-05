HEAL Omaha takes the streets of Omaha to ensure all neighbors are warm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As temperatures drop people without homes can be in serious danger when it comes to frost bite and hypothermia. A group of volunteers, nurses, and doctors in Omaha spent the day providing unhoused patients and neighbors with necessities to keep warm and available resources.

“It’s about to get super crazy cold okay, so were just trying to make sure everybody has what they need to survive or has a place to go,” said Neunefeldt.

Heal Omaha Street Medicine is a non-profit and volunteers spent their Saturday making rounds to unhoused neighbors.

"So we need to make sure that they know that the weather is coming and its going to get a lot colder and we want to make sure they are prepared to survive if they have access to some place inside to stay for the next several days,” said Neunefeldt.

Melissa Neunefeldt, a registered nurse has been looking after unhoused neighbors for nine years.

The non-profit is providing hand warmers, coats, gloves, blankets, snacks and a list of resources.

“We also want the community to know that if you see someone when its cold out who looks stuporous or possibly intoxicated, they may not be intoxicated— they may be cold and they may be having a medical emergency,” said Neunefeldt.

“I got sleeping bags, blankets— I don’t know it’s too cold. I made a pallet to stay warm,” said Robert.

Robert has lived here, for about four months now. He has a case worker that is helping him find housing. But for now he is staying put underneath a bridge.

Neuenfeldt says the people they served today like Robert is the reason she continues to help neighbors in need.

Being a position in your life where you have at the capacity to serve your neighbors is a privilege and um and something that I am grateful and honored to be able to do,” said Neunefeldt.

If you see someone that you think may be in need of shelter or assistance, you can dial 211 for available resources. It is also important to know and share that Siena Francis House is not turning anyone away without home, ahead of the weather.