Historic north Omaha building to become affordable housing complex

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Affordable housing continues to be a hot topic in North Omaha. Just behind me—a multi-family unit, an apartment complex—is coming. And the cool part about this project is the developers are choosing to preserve the history in it.

Xavier Jackson lives in north Omaha. He says finding an affordable place to live — that meets his needs — is getting harder.

"As a young person myself, I was on that house search and it was hard to find houses in my price range, they would often be snatched up before I could get them, site unseen often times," said Jackson.

Now comes an idea to use existing buildings for new homes. This old convent building across from Mandela Elementary and Miller Park is being converted into half a dozen housing units.

"We are in a time where we have lots of old building and old homes that need new life and we have new lives that need new homes, so it's a time to look at what we have and take better care of it," said Dawaune Lamont Hayes.

Housing demand is rising in North Omaha — but it's not just a North O issue.

"It's very much needed in Omaha, I've felt it as I've grown and have become an adult here in Omaha," said Thomas.

While DelaneyThomas lives in Central Omaha, she has family and friends here. She hopes developers consider local culture and needs.

"Lets keep developers local to Omaha, lets keep Omaha developed by local people," said Thomas.

Candice Price and Latisha Henry are teaming up with Spark CDI — a nonprofit addressing the local housing need — to bring this project to life. Henry says, for her, it's personal.

"This area is near and dear to my heart so I want to do projects that I'm fond of and not to just go out there and make money… it's going to be something that's near and dear to my heart," said Henry.

The property is still in the design phase, but the co-developers do plan to start construction before the end of 2025.

In north Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

