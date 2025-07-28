Homecoming and celebration: Native Omaha Days returns to North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 25th biennial Native Omaha Days festival kicks off on Monday, celebrating nearly five decades of honoring north Omaha's history, culture and community spirit.

The festival welcomes neighbors from all over and serves as a homecoming for former north O residents to reunite and experience all the neighborhood has to offer.

"It's really to showcase where we are today with North Omaha, how North Omaha is moving forward, how North Omaha is thriving, how people who are still living here are living an abundant life, and how we have new development that's going on here in North Omaha, so we really like to showcase that,” said Vicki Quaites-Ferris, Native Omaha Days coordinator and event planner.

The weeklong event features a variety of celebrations to look forward to including a Gospelfest, a street renaming ceremony for festival founders Vera Johnson and Betty McDonald, live music, a stroll down memory lane, book signings at the Great Plains Black History Museum and much more.

You can find a list of events at nativeomahadaysparade.com.