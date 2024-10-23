'I knew if they got me to the ground, I was going to be badly beaten': North Omaha woman cornered by mob

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This video was taken at 56th and Sorensen on Saturday. the woman in the middle is Chris.

“They deserve to be in jail and to do what they did to my car, my wounds will heal… my mental, I don't know yet." Said Chris.

Chris didn't want to share her full name to protect her identity. She says, she was relaxing on her deck after work that night when she heard engines revving and tires screeching, something common on weekend nights.

Sick of it, she called 911. She says a dispatcher told her they needed an exact address to send police. So, she got in her car.

“I could've been a car enthusiast. But they were like hey granny, hey old lady and then just kind of waved— being cute, they just kind of waved. And then I tried to make that corner and that whole group was just moved down and I was stopped in my tracks.” Said Chris.

Chris says the group cornered her and started kicking her car. That's when she got out.

“They had me by the hair and there were so many people. I knew if they got me to the ground, I was going to be badly beaten and if I was going to survive that, I new that couldn't happen."

Chris tells me this is where she was assaulted. This is what we found, shredded up tires and skid marks. This case getting the attention of Douglas County Sheriff, Aaron Hanson.

“Thats not going to be tolerated. I am not sure if this group was hoping to get the attention of the Sheriff of Douglas County— they got it." Said Hanson.

Hanson says they are working closely with the Omaha Police Department.

“To ensure that these groups of trouble makers that are out there overnight. Driving fast, loud muffles, driving recklessly, resulting multiple complaints from citizens. We’re going to take enforcement action on them consistently from here out… even more so than we already have been." Said Hanson.

Chris says although she is not sure when she will be herself again. But she hopes the people involved are caught.

“This is my community and I want it to be safe, for all of us." Said Chris.

