Identity Preparatory Academy awaits state board approval ahead of planned Aug. 11 vote

NORTH OMAHA, NE. — Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education toured Identity Preparatory Academy at the Hope Center for Kids in North Omaha on Monday.

The tour comes after some members of the board voted to postpone approving the school on Friday due to curriculum concerns.

Identity Preparatory Academy is the first Black-founded, all-girls school in Nebraska, serving fourth and fifth graders.

Its first day of class is set for Aug. 19, but uncertainty surrounds the school's opening due to the state board delaying its approval.

On Friday, state board member Kirk Penner said he wanted to know more about the school before voting it through, prompting Monday's tour.

The school would be housed at the Hope Center for Kids in North Omaha, just off 20th and Burdette streets.

The state board will vote on the school's approval on Tuesday, as well as hear public comment in person, in writing and via Zoom.

To submit public comment in writing, click here.

To submit public comment via Zoom, click here.