‘I’m fighting for my life’: Pink Lotus hosted its annual Pink Pancake Feed

Pancakes with a healthy topping. A reminder about the importance of health for this mother and daughter.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry.” Said Clarisa Irvin.

Clarisa Irvin told me before being diagnosed with cancer she put off doctor's visits.

“No I hadn't gotten a mammogram before then. I was actually told by my doctor I needed to get one. I didn’t get it.” Said Irvin.

By time Irvin found out the lump was cancer it had spread to other parts of her body.

Alana Afele in her early 20's watched her mother suffer through treatments. She’s changed her eating habits because of her mom and listens to doctors on others ways to protect herself.

“They showed me how to check my own breast and to make sure I don't have it” said Afele.

The Pink Lous group supports all cancer survivors. Tisa Harden-Patridge, the founder is a 12-year breast cancer survivor.

“When you lose your breast, it affects your personality, your imagining, your self-esteem.” Said Harden-Patridge.

Harden-Patrirdge says her goal through this organization is to make people feel like themselves.

“Let you be whole again and help you be whole again. getting used to your new normal.. finding out what your body needs now. and also how you can be healthy again so we don't get a re-occurrence.. that's our main goal." Said Harden-Patridge.

At the Pink Pancake Feed, local holistic and medical vendors provided resources to those wanting more information or interested in getting preventive screening.

“I’m fighting for my life.. I will always be on treatment. There’s not a time period where I will not be and the earlier you find it. The better.” Said Irvin.

