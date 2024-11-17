'It feels like home': Julemarked at the Danish Vennelyst Park returns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're looking to get your Christmas shopping done a little earlier this year you can support local vendors. The Julemarked returned for the second year just off 30th street in the Florence neighborhood in north Omaha.

Everything made by hand and with passion. With 30 vendors you can find pottery, wreaths, baskets, clothes, books, aprons and pretty much everything holiday spirited.

"It brings a lot of people together and it's that homeliness," said Beth Alberts.

"It feels like home, its like with all your friend," said Mike Nielsen.

The Julemarked at the Danish Vennelyst Park returns tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.