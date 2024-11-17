Watch Now
'It feels like home': Julemarked at the Danish Vennelyst Park returns

If you are looking to get your holiday shopping done early and support local vendors, there's a place in North Omaha to do so. The Julemarked at the Danish Vennelyst Park runs this weekend from 10am-4pm.
If you're looking to get your Christmas shopping done a little earlier this year you can support local vendors. The Julemarked returned for the second year just off 30th street in the Florence neighborhood in north Omaha.

Everything made by hand and with passion. With 30 vendors you can find pottery, wreaths, baskets, clothes, books, aprons and pretty much everything holiday spirited.

"It brings a lot of people together and it's that homeliness," said Beth Alberts.

"It feels like home, its like with all your friend," said Mike Nielsen.

The Julemarked at the Danish Vennelyst Park returns tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

