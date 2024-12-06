'It helps us when we need it the most': annual Christmas Giveaway at Clair Memorial United Methodist

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha at Clair Memorial Methodist Church where families can get ahead of the holidays with some Christmas shopping and free food.

Inside the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church you can find clothes, purses, books shoes, house hold items and toys. Everything free and donated by a number of organizations in Omaha. On Thursday, volunteers at the Christmas giveaway counted nearly 200 people looking to get donations and today they are expecting just as many.

"It is good quality and I'm grateful to have something because sometimes people don't get stuff," said Carlos Floyd.

"It helps us when we need it the most, great church, very nice people here," said Chris Sortino.

Pastor Portia Cavitt of Clair Memorial United Methodist tells me an unexpected food delivery from Whispering Roots also came into today and people shopping are now able to leave with a box of produce. The Christmas Give away at the church ends tonight at 7p.m. In North Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

