'It's a scramble of joy': Habitat Omaha and new homeowners celebrate the end of the year

Habitat Omaha completed moving in their last family into a home for the 2023 year.

Win Tai and Moe Aung moved into the Bluestem Prairie development with their four kids after two months of working with Habitat Omaha to get here.

Video shows the family and organization celebrating homeownership.

They've helped move a record number of 103 new homeowners for the year. 2023 is wrapping up, and Habitat for Humanity had a goal to reach.

The Bluestem Prairie development near 52nd and Sorensen Parkway is just one of the locations new homeowners moved into before the new year.

In this house, Win Tai and Moe Aung celebrated their new homeownership.

You feel ready to be homeowners? "Yes,” said Win. "Yes,” said Moe. Is this your guys first home? "Yes this is our first home,” said Win.

In November and December alone, they were one of 35 families that moved into a Habitat home.

"Our house we live in before that's very tiny for our family, you know, we have four kid and me and my wife,” said Win.

"We had just one room to sleep six people, you know, now enough for my kids… they can stay in their own room,” said Moe.

The couple says they’re proud of all the work they put in to be here.

But it took some time. Just like any Habitat homeowner, Win and Moe had to complete mortgage readiness classes and put in sweat equity hours in order to move in.

"The process to becoming a homeowner can be anywhere from 30 days to three years so it depends on what the situation is with someones credit and how hard - how many things they have to do to become ready to buy a home,” said Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat Omaha.

Getting Win, Moe, and every new homeowner into their homes by the end of the year is also something Habitat Omaha feels proud of.

“It's a scramble of joy. A lot of people working hard to make this happen. You know our office team, our construction team, all the volunteers, all the families. It takes a lot to become a homeowner and the families that are buying their homes this week and throughout the year worked really hard,” said Brewer.

Hard work and dedication. And now, families like win and Moe’s can relax in a home they can call their own.

"After we finish celebrating the Christmas feedings, I think we're going to move in slowly. You know what, that stuff a lot so we have to move that stuff just slowly,” said Win.

This was the last home the organization helped move a family into for the year, and just in time for the holidays too. But Habitat for Humanity does say they're ready to start 2024 off with a bang.