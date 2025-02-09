'It's a sense of pride': State of North Omaha Transformation 2030

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The second State of North Omaha Transformation 2030 focused on employment, entrepreneurship, education and quality of life. The summit opened up the platform for local developers like Don Curry to share what they're doing to address the housing challenges in north Omaha.

"Kind of looking at affordable gun as a health issue..because if you don't have quality affordable housing, how is the rest of your life going to proceed forward in a positive manner," said Curry.

Curry raised in Omaha is building multi-family flats along 16th street, set to be ready by March 1st. But with the need for affordable housing in Omaha there is also demand for jobs.

According to the Empowerment Network there is a 9% unemployment rate in north Omaha, roughly double the statewide rate— and there are opportunities for kids and young adults to make a living in trade.

"Kinda of factor college is not for everyone, the military is not for everyone but these trades are never going to go away, we're going to need to people to build America in a way," said Curry.

Curry is one of several developers in the north Omaha area looking to revitalize the neighborhood. He says its important that people from north Omaha build for those in the same community.

"When you have locals actually building in their own community… its a sense of pride," said Curry.

The state of north Omaha touched on various topics and goals. And at the end neighbors were able to share their feed back through polling and by leaving sticky notes under certain categories.

I'm told by the empowerment network, that because both summits have concluded they will begin applying feedback and data to address the needs in the community. In north Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

