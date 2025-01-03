It's complicated: the city can make adjustments to Highway 75 but not without the states approval

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Almost two weeks ago this daycare had a close call, when a care landed in the playground area just barely missing the infant room. For months I've reported on the concerns some neighbors have when it comes to speeding in the area. I'm Melissa Wright on 30th and Tucker, where I am talking to the state about who's responsible for this highway and what can be done.

From the street, you can now see kids playing outside at Crayon Castle child care center. Two weeks ago, a wooden fence blocked the view. A sedan smashed it after a collision with a pick up truck. It highlights a concern neighbors have about traffic and speeding. Even before this happened — I asked City Council President Pete Festersen, 'what can the city do?'

"We've engaged the state there on an entire study about how can we re-route truck traffic off of state street, which is our main concern," said Festersen. "There are some options out there but they are very expensive so we're still working through all of those things with the state."

30th Street is also Highway 75 and the State gets a final say on any changes. Thursday, I went to NDOT to see if it would back changes in the area. The answer sounded a lot like Festersen's.

"We both share access to the same access of information when it comes to crash information. But we know that some solutions some strategies are very expensive and can be very invasive, transformational they could take parking, they could affect freight movement," said Ryan Huff, the Chief Strategy Officer at NDOT.

Because the highway is within City limits, there are some safety measures the City could take like stop signs but that would have to go through an approval process.

"Just know the state has ultimate responsibility, we have jurisdiction over that but again we are not there to impede progress or desire to change anything," said Huff.

In order for safety adjustments to be made, NDOT, the city, local planning organizations and safety advocates must a agree on a solution.

Over the next month or two, NDOT will meet with the city to discuss safety solutions specifically related to the 30th street corridor.

At 30th and Tucker, I'm Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter.

