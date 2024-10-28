'It's not enough to just go do something you need to do everything': Maya Harris speak in North O

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With just days away from Election Day, early in-person voting has officially started. The sister of vice president, Kamala Harris, Maya Harris, spoke in North Omaha. Harris urging everyone to vote early and help a neighbor vote even if that means providing a ride or even voter encouragement. On the stage local and national leaders joined to remind Omaha’s the importance of the upcoming national and local election.

“The last thing I’m gonna say to you, is you know my sister and I talk a lot about the lessons that we learn from our mother. So I think I can take the liberty with one of my lessons and it’s not enough to just go do something you need to do everything that you can,” Said Maya Harris.

