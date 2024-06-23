'It’s really risky': Neighbors take warning as flood water moves down the Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Northwest Iowa and it’s on its way to Omaha. At NP Dodge Marina the water is higher than usual, but it’s not stopping boaters from getting out on the river.



Neighbors think its unsafe to be on the water right now because of how fast the current is plus floating debris.

Owners are taking their boats out of the water to prepare for the flood.

By Tuesday, NP Dodge Park is just one of several riverfront hot spots expected to have some level of flooding.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I grew up on the river, I know all the buoys and the up and down the river.”

Tim sticks to fishing on the shore now but knows just how dangerous it can be to be on a boat when water levels get high.

"You're not really taking into consideration how fast the water is moving,” he said.

The current plus floating debris are just some of the reasons neighbors say it's not safe to be on the water right now.

"It's a lot of risk. They play with his life. They have to think about it, and they have to use common sense,” said Enrique Menaivar.

"Just kind of surprised to see all this activity really,” said James Hines.

But Tim thinks it just comes down to experience.

"Guys that come out here and don't know the river and get hit, take their lower unit out, you can sink a boat real quick,” said Tim.

To prepare for the flooding that's slowly making its way down stream...

"It's like a leaky faucet. You shut it off, but you can't stop it. It's coming, you know it's coming."

Owners are taking their boats out of the water and moving them somewhere safe.

"I would hate to lose my boat, like that one there is pretty. I would hate to lose it even though I'd have full coverage insurance on it."

And as someone who lost his cabin to the floods in Blair in 2011, Tim says it's best to prepare now while you have the time.

"There's a lot of people that live on the river and it's their only home and that's what hurts the most, you know."

By Tuesday, NP Dodge Park is just one of several riverfront hot spots expected to have some level of flooding. It’s important to stay safe and be cautious as the water continues to rise.