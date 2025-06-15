Juneteenth parade in north Omaha

The event honored Juneteenth, marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.

From city leaders to nonprofits, sororities, fraternities, and UNO’s Black Studies Department—everyone showed up to celebrate.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The summer sun didn’t slow anyone down in North Omaha, where crowds lined 24th Street to celebrate this year’s Juneteenth Parade in full force.

From the booming beats of marching bands to the precision and pride of local drill teams, the energy was undeniable. One team in particular brought the heat with synchronized moves, thumping music, and powerful presence—performing for a panel of judges, myself included, and a community that showed up ready to honor freedom.

This year’s parade was more than just a celebration—it was a show of unity and cultural pride. City leaders, local nonprofits, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Black Studies Department, and members of historically Black sororities and fraternities all joined the procession. Whether marching, dancing, or cheering from the sidewalk, everyone played a role in making this Juneteenth one to remember.

In true Omaha style, the event was filled with joy, history, and a shared commitment to keep the spirit of Juneteenth alive.

