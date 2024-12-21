Last minute Christmas shopping at the Essential Gathering Place

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We are just four days away from Christmas which means you should have your Christmas shopping done. But if you don’t, it’s okay because you cans still get your last minute gifts in North Omaha through this weekend. Today and tomorrow, over 15 vendors will be at the Essential Gathering Place in North Omaha. Everything made locally and by hand. Here you can get sweet treats, jewelry, accessories, clothes and gift baskets.

Natalina Mickels also known as the Queen of Soul Food Fusion is the owner of TVC Personal Chefs Service.

“I kind of infusion them or I make them more health conscious because you know we like to eat but sometimes we don’t like to eat healthy, so that's kinda of the fusion piece of it and then I also like to incorporate other cultures and demographics,” said Mickels.

Mickels shared her fusion flavored soups… and neighbors were also able to make their own charcuterie boards. The expo returns to the Essential Gathering Place, on 42nd on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm.