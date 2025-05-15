Malcolm X honored in Omaha ahead of 100th birthday

Malcolm X was born in North Omaha; Nebraska officially designated May 19th as Malcolm X Day in 2024.

Daughter Ilyasah Shabazz reflected on her father’s true legacy and the evolving public understanding of his life.

The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation received $20 million to expand and preserve his history for future generations.

Just days before what would have been Malcolm X’s 100th birthday, neighbors, community leaders, and one of his daughters gathered at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation to honor his enduring legacy.

Malcolm X was born in North Omaha, and in 2024, Nebraska lawmakers officially recognized May 19th as Malcolm X Day. During Thursday’s event, the director of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation read the official proclamation and presented it to his daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz.

Returning to her father’s birthplace stirred deep emotions for Shabazz. "Understanding his love nature, his compassion... his desire to include the Black African diaspora in the human family—just his love," she said.

She spoke about the long-overdue recognition of her father’s impact.

"What you do in the dark always comes to light— the narrative written about Malcolm X was so inaccurate,"said Shabazz.

Shabazz noted that public perception of Malcolm X is continuing to evolve.

"The Malcolm X that most of us learned about in our youth, we've discovered it's not the Malcolm X that we’ve come to know in our truth," said Shabazz.

The celebration also recognized Omaha’s mayor-elect, John Ewing Jr., who will be the city’s first Black mayor.

"Malcolm X was a hero in his own right," Ewing said, as he addressed the crowd.

"I stand here today as your first Black mayor—on the backs of amazing people in this communit," said Ewing.

"It's time to embrace all contributions—for a better society and a better world," said Shabazz.

Founded in 1971—six years after Malcolm X’s death—the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation continues to preserve his legacy in Omaha. In 2024, it was awarded $20 million for expansion and renovation. Leaders hope the upgrades will attract more visitors and deepen national awareness of Omaha’s connection to Malcolm X’s life and mission.

